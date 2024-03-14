Sleeping is one of the essential activities for human beings, its function not only helps us rest after a day full of work, but it has a relevant importance in the metabolic, nervous, autoimmune process, among many others.

Sleep disorders are one of the most recurring problems since the pandemic began, its frequency has raised awareness of its importance for health.

According to the Health Institute for Wellbeing, suffering from insomnia not only affects our day emotionally, but is a risk factor for developing diseases such as obesity, hypertension, diabetes, depression and cancer.

For this reason, the government of Mexico City will officially carry out a “mass nap” to commemorate World Sleep Day.

This event was publicized by the Ministry of the Interior through its social networks, where it invited the population to attend the Monument to the Revolution this Friday at 5:00 p.m.

According to the poster, this event aims to promote the right to rest as an essential element for comprehensive health.

Segob also revealed that that day meditation techniques and other practical tools will be taught to achieve a state that facilitates sleep.

According to an article published by the Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) “there are approximately 80 types of sleep disorders and it is estimated that in our country more than 45 percent of the adult population presents insomnia, apnea or snoring, which are the main ones. sleep disorders for which people seek medical help.”

Currently, there are multiple physical and social factors why people are experiencing poor sleep quality, but the main ones are:

Excessive working hours that exceed eight official hours, covering working hours of up to 12 hours a day. Night or rotating shifts that directly impact people’s biological rhythm. Long-distance journeys or journeys to reach work centers. Abuse in the use of mobile devices and addiction to social networks continue to monopolize people’s attention and time.

Themes

Insomnia sleep disorder Mexico City nap

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions