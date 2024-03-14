loading…

Amelia Barnham, a grandmother in England was investigated for winning the lottery too often. Photo/The Sun/News Licensing/MEGA

LONDON – A grandmother who plays lottery in England feels treated like a criminal because she often wins.

Amelia Barnham (69) spends £60 a week on lottery tickets and has won several small prizes totaling £23,600 (more than IDR 470 million).

But after his latest win, £800 on a £1 HotPicks ticket, new operator; Allwyn, investigate.

They sent a former detective to his house and asked him to prove his identity—and said he was under investigation because he often won.

Barnham, a financial worker who is also a grandmother and mother of three, has still not received her winnings after getting three of the five numbers in the draw on February 3.

“This makes me very stressed and I’m angry,” he said, as quoted by The Sun, Thursday (14/3/2024).

“I’ve been treated like a criminal—and having someone come to my house is intimidating,” he said.

“The numbers came from the national lottery—so did they think I printed the tickets or something?”

“I have never experienced this problem before and I am worried that this will discourage people from buying tickets,” he explained.