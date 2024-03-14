Health authorities of the State of Puebla recognized that there is an increase in respiratory diseases due to the fall of ash that the Popocatépetl volcano has thrown up in recent days.

Dozens of cases of allergic rhinitis are reported, which causes nasal discharge, watery eyes, itchy nose, mouth, eyes, throat, nasal obstruction and sneezing.

Volcanic ash is made up of tiny fragments of rock, minerals and volcanic glass that can mainly affect people with respiratory problems.

Cesar Mejía, Emergency Service Coordinator of the Red Cross of Puebla, explains that, “if we talk about rhinitis, it is increasing by up to 25 to 30% of the presentation of cases,” he explained.

Mejía explained that, to relieve symptoms, the nose should be cleaned with a saline solution.

Cenapred warned that if exposure to ash is frequent it can cause acute irritation of the eyes and respiratory tract; irritative conjunctivitis or abrasions to the cornea.

In addition to gastrointestinal diseases, severe forms of respiratory exhaustion, pre-existing hypersecretion of mucus, as well as the probability of developing obstructive diseases.

Cenapred asks the population to cover their nose and mouth with a mask or wet handkerchief, and clean their eyes and throat with pure water. Stay, if possible, inside the house.

Prevent children and older adults from coming into contact with volcanic dust. In addition to covering the water tanks so that they are not contaminated with ash.

At the moment and according to the monitoring report at Popocatépetl, it continues in Yellow Phase 2, continuous emission of water vapor with moderate content of volcanic ash can be seen. The plume is expected to move to the Northeast without affecting CDMX.

