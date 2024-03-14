The attorney general of San Luis Potosí, José Luis Ruíz Contreras, reported that after the murder of Fernando “El Tiburón” Medina it is not ruled out that it was due to revenge for the events that appear in a viral video in which he hit a minor. of age in a Subway, but not by the victim but by other people, since after the video was known, there were countless threats on social networks against the deceased.

In addition, Ruíz explained that “the investigations are progressing, the commissioner of the Investigative Police has given me feedback regarding the events that occurred, we are very advanced.”

However, when asked if the murder of “El Tiburon” Medina could be linked to the events that occurred in the Rutilo Torres Avenue Metro in the capital of Potosí in the middle of last year, the prosecutor maintained that it could not be ruled out, but not by the minor, but by other people.

“Until the conditions are created to give an optimal result, it will be verified whether or not we rule out this concern… we have all the necessary lines of investigation, none are ruled out,” he indicated.

Regarding whether there is any video surveillance camera near the scene of the events that could give clues about how the attack against “El Tiburón” was carried out, Ruíz Contreras asserted that this is information that only the Investigative Police has. Likewise, he asserted that he has not yet been formally presented with the version that two different calibers were found at the scene.

