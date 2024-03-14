Loredana Bertè reveals her health problems and her fight against adversity, showing strength and courage on the path to recovery.

Loredana Bertè shares a delicate moment in her health with her supporters, opening her heart and revealing that she was urgently hospitalized in Rome due to serious intestinal problems. Despite the adversities encountered along the way, the singer conveys hope and confidence by announcing that she has returned to Milan, where she will continue her treatment path and the necessary tests.

Through an authentic and sincere message on her social profiles, Loredana Bertè informs her fans that she is now in her city, after the period spent in hospital in the capital. Here, she began a series of treatments and medical visits which will continue under the careful supervision of local professionals, with the aim of recovering her health as best as possible.

With humility and sincerity, the singer apologizes to her supporters for the cancellation of the concerts in Rome and Varese, explaining that her health conditions did not allow her to support such demanding commitments. However, despite the challenges she encountered along the way, she expresses gratitude for having been able to complete other less strenuous projects, demonstrating her strength of mind and her determination not to give up in the face of difficulties.

Despite the difficult period, Loredana Bertè looks to the future with positivity and determination. She’s looking forward to returning to the small screen on Friday for The Voice Senior, where she’ll sit as a judge, and she’s confident in the abilities of her talent team. She looks ahead with hope and optimism, aware that every obstacle can be overcome with determination and courage.

Hospitalization in Rome was necessary to urgently address her intestinal problems, which is why she was also forced to cancel the concert in Varese. This wasn’t the first time the singer had faced such challenges, having previously faced surgery last year for the same reason. However, with her resilience and inner strength, she is ready to face any obstacle that may arise along her path of healing and personal growth.