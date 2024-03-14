The first GTX models may not have been the most popular models, but this one above should perform much better. Volkswagen finally announces that the ID.3 will have a GTX version, which will be the electric brother of the Golf GTI. It is available in two variants and has a maximum power of 326 hp. It always sends power to the rear wheels. Sounds like a lot of fun already.

You get 326 hp. with GTX Performance version. The regular ID.3 GTX gets 286 hp from Volkswagen. Still at 80 hp. more than the standard ID.3. The regular GTX accelerates to 100 km/h from a standstill in six seconds and has a top speed of 180 km/h. The Performance version is 0.4 seconds faster in the sprint and reaches speeds of up to 200 km/h.

The Volkswagen ID.3 GTX goes further than the regular ID.3.

Despite the additional power, the range increases. The new 79 kWh lithium-ion battery can be quickly charged to 175 kW. In about 26 minutes, you can charge your electric car from 10 to 80 percent. According to WLTP, the Volkswagen ID.3 GTX should be able to travel 600 kilometers on a fully charged battery. The performance range is unknown, but it will likely be somewhat less.

There are also some noticeable design changes compared to the regular ID.3. There are new LED lights, a new front bumper, a more aggressive diffuser and cool 20-inch wheels created specifically for the GTX. Oh, and there are plenty of icons to indicate you have the “faster version” of the ID.3.

The GTX should be a lot more fun to drive

Under the hood, a lot of work has been done to make the ID.3 a little more fun. There are extra-heavy stabilizers, multi-link suspension on the rear axle and a GTX-specific chassis. Thanks to a system called Adaptive Chassis Control DCC, the electric car should behave differently depending on the driving mode.

Inside, there are leather sports seats with red stitching, a constant feature of hot VW models of the past. Most of the buttons are located on the steering wheel, and behind it is a 5.3-inch driver’s screen. The display in the middle measures 10 inches. As with other new VWs, you can ask ChatGPT your best life questions.

Price of the sports ID.3

You’ll be able to order the Volkswagen ID.3 GTX and GTX Performance sometime this summer. It’s not yet known how much vacation money you’ll have to invest in an electric car. For the standard ID.3 you will spend a minimum of 39,990 euros. A similar hot hatchback is the MG 4 XPower. Its cost is 42,285 euros. GTX will probably be higher than that. Are you ready to do this?