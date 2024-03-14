Washington, March 14, 2024 – The US House of Representatives overwhelmingly approved legislation that could lead to a ban on TikTok, with 325 votes in favor and 65 votes against. Now the bill, which President Joe Biden has already said he intends to sign, moves to the Senate.

The Protecting Americans from Foreign-Controlled Apps Act, or the Protecting Americans from Foreign-Controlled Apps Act, would, if finally approved, require ByteDance, the Chinese company that controls social media, to sell them within 6 months (180 days) from the date of its adoption. came into force in the American company. Otherwise, TikTok will be banned from US app stores and servers.

TikTok reaction

“This process was carried out in secret, and the bill was put forward for one reason: to ban TikTok. “We hope the Senate will consider the facts, listen to its constituents, and understand the impact on the economy, the 7 million small businesses, and the 170 million Americans who use our platform,” a TikTok spokesperson said.

The legislation has now moved to the Senate.

“Communist China is America’s greatest geopolitical enemy and is using its technology to actively undermine America’s security and economy,” Republican Speaker Mike Johnson said after the House vote.

“Today’s bipartisan vote demonstrates Congressional opposition to Communist China’s attempts to spy on and manipulate Americans and signals our determination to act as a deterrent against our enemies,” added the Republican leader, who was therefore not acting under the influence of the critical stance taken, surprisingly , Donald Trump. Trump towards a measure to force the sale of ByteDance. It is no coincidence that among the 65 lawmakers who voted against was the iron Trumpian Marjorie Taylor Greene, who unusually found herself along with about fifty representatives of the Democratic left, such as Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez and Pramila Jaipal.

But the legislation’s fate appears more uncertain in the Senate, where Democratic Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has given no timeline: “I need to consult with the committees involved to find out their position.” Not to mention, there are those who warn that the text released by the House of Representatives is unlikely to pass: “It is much more likely that we will amend it in areas where changes are needed,” said Republican John Cornyn , warning that “this will take some time.”

Trump and Biden, different positions

Joe Biden’s announcement mid-election campaign that he intended to sign the legislation spurred Trump, who even signed an executive order while in the White House saying TikTok threatened “national security, foreign policy and the U.S. economy.” to fundamentally change my opinion about social networks run by the Chinese.

In an interview with CNBC in recent days, the former president, while saying he continues to view TikTok as a national security threat, explained why banning it would be a bad idea: “If you ban TikTok, Facebook and others, but especially Facebook, would benefit. And I think Facebook is very dishonest, it’s very negative for our country, especially when it comes to elections.”

And Trump did not hesitate to use the “enemy of the people” epithet for Mark Zuckerberg’s social media platforms, which he used in alarming ways while in the White House in relation to the media. “I don’t want Facebook, which cheated in the last election, to get the nod,” he thundered again at Truth Social. Moreover, Trump campaign spokesman Stephen Chung explained that the former president, while remaining suspicious of the company that owns TikTok, respects its millions of users.

“President Trump believes Congress must take action to protect the security and privacy of American users of all social media platforms,” he added, with a message that now embarrasses Trump-loyal Republicans who have been asking for years for the app to be banned. expressing extreme concern – as the tycoon did not long ago – about the possibility that Chinese authorities control ByteDance and through it have access to the personal data of American citizens. Or they continue to spread propaganda and misinformation.

Besides a desire not to favor Meta or antagonize a crucial segment of the youth electorate, Trump’s inclusion on TikTok may have another motivation related to the lobbying activities of Jeff Yass, a billionaire Republican financier with ties to Trump’s circle. , which owns 15% of ByteDance, i.e. 40 billion of the total value of the company, estimated at 268 billion. In an interview with CNBC, Trump acknowledged that he recently met Yass, who has been anti-Trump in the past, but said he “never mentioned TikTok.”

What’s astonishing, however, is that the Club for Growth, a conservative organization whose chief financier is Yass, hired Kellyanne Conway, who was one of Trump’s top White House advisers, as a lobbyist to defend TikTok on Capitol Hill. According to sources cited by the Post, it was she who explained to Trump why it was important to protect social networks.

In particular, the former White House adviser showed Trump how the app, which is at risk of being banned, is especially popular among his supporters: “I made it clear that these are Trump supporters who constantly post on Tiktok for the sake of him and his re-election,” Conway said in an interview — and he made it clear that there was a risk of suddenly taking something away from millions of users, many of whom are his people on TikTok.” “And this is Mark Zuckerberg,” he added, explaining that Trump does not want the owner of Meta to be able to acquire a new social network.

China’s response: ‘Counterproductive act of bullying’

“An act of bullying.” Here’s how a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman defines the TikTok ban: “Although the United States has not found any evidence that TikTok poses a threat to its national security, this has not stopped it from prosecuting TikTok,” he told CNN during a press conference. At the conference, ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin accused the United States of “resorting to intimidation” when it fails to succeed in fair competition.

“Ultimately, this will be counterproductive for the United States itself,” he added, given the fact that the social network has more than 100 million users in the United States. Chinese authorities have expressed their “firm opposition” to the forced sale of TikTok in the past. (source: Adnkronos).

