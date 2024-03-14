You may already know the time, but this is what a lap looks like with the Taycan Turbo GT on the Nordschleife!

It looks like the time has come for electric vehicles that are fun to drive. Of course, the Kia EV6 and Tesla Model 3 were already a step in the right direction. But now we’re looking at some really fun electric cars. Think Hyundai Ioniq 5N and the just announced Lancia Ypsilon HF. There are always people who can’t get enough of the vroom-vroom sounds, but a good driving car is a good driving car, regardless of the transmission.

Either way, it looks like you have more to worry about than the sound with the Porsche Taycan Turbo GT. The device works lightning fast.

1,108 pcs, yeah, 1,034 pcs. Eh, another 789 pcs.

We’re very glad that Porsche didn’t decide to win the horsepower race with its new top model. Writing with electric horses is not as fun as it seems.

It’s like beating GTA 4 using cheat codes. The Taycan Turbo GT does have extremely high power, but it’s a very short peak. For 2 seconds you have 1108 HP and for a short time 1034 HP. After that, you’ll have “only 789 hp.”

However, the Taycan Turbo GT is about much more than just power. It’s a Porsche, so everything just works. Even if you kick it on its tail and do a full lap of the Nürburgring Nordschleife. With a top driver (Lars Kern) behind the wheel, it’s a real rocket on this track.

Video Taycan Turbo GT

Porsche has already reported that the lap record was broken with a time of 7:07.55. They’ve been promising to share images for a while now, and this is what happened:

You can see the whole round in the video. What the driver is doing borders on madness. The Taycan flies over the Nordschleife. This is great because despite the lack of a back seat, it is still a heavy car.

In fact, we think it’s also the fastest car over 2,000kg. It’s like running the 400m hurdles for obese teenage mothers, but if they complete it in under a minute, it’s just a really good achievement.

moan

Of course we have something to complain about. Yes, we’re those people at a birthday party who complain that there aren’t any real Lays pepper chips. The car is not entirely standard.

And yes, it doesn’t matter for performance, but still. If you say YOUR car crosses the Nordschleife in 7:07.55, it must be the same car. There is a roll cage. This is not there for greater rigidity, but for driver safety.

On the other hand, we don’t see a racing seat in the options list of the Taycan configurator. If it doesn’t add anything, Porsche might as well ignore it. So you need this chair. The second chair also appears to be completely lowered.

On the other hand, in a straight line you can clearly see that the Taycan has “only” 789 hp. and it doesn’t accelerate as much anymore. If Porsche can fix this, the Taycan Turbo GT with all these modifications could run in under 7 minutes.

