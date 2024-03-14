Given the increase in violence related to drug trafficking, the Government of Javier Milei ordered last Monday the 11th to deploy the Argentine Armed Forces, within a period of 24 hours, with security operations to implement them in the city of Rosario.

However, in an effort to control crime in said province, images were leaked through the networks in which prisoners appeared framed, sitting one in front of the other and reduced to the floor in one of the prison searches, which generated criticism from politicians and academics, who pointed out that these practices are imitations of the style adopted by the president of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele.

The implementation of the Management Protocol for High Risk Prisoners by the Government of Santa Fe. Photo: AFP

In another instance, the Minister of Security, Pablo Cococcioni, issued a warning to the leaders of drug trafficking organizations and declared: “The more you interfere with us, the more severe the consequences will be for you.”

Cococcioni assured that, once the construction of the maximum security prison is completed, the inmates will face extreme restrictions, to the point of not being free to perform actions as simple as blinking, statements that have the population of Santa Fe, province of Rosario, distressed

“Bukele style” requisitions

The implementation of the Management Protocol for High Risk Prisoners by the Government of Santa Fe represents a strategic measure aimed at improving security and control within penitentiary facilities.

However, during a surprise search carried out in prison unit No. 11 Piñero, where hitmen and leaders of drug trafficking gangs are located, images were leaked in which the prisoners were shown half-naked, squatting, arranged in rows. and surrounded by heavily armed security forces. Mobile phones, knives and SIM cards were found and confiscated.

Faced with this problem, Minister Pablo Cococcioni highlighted the unanimous support of institutional entities for the renewed focus on prison policy implemented by Milei and highlighted that the objective is to prevent criminals from regaining control of prisons, a situation to which they had previously faced used to.

Search with half-naked prisoners, squatting, arranged in rows and surrounded by heavily armed security forces. Photo: AFP

¿Milei vs. Bouquets?

The speeches given by leaders Javier Milei and Nayib Bukele at CPAC 2024, a prominent event of the American extreme right that took place recently in Washington, elucidate the similarity of ideas on the part of both presidents, which capture attention for their bold statements, but also half-truths and, in certain cases, distortions or exaggerations.

Milei, with his energetic rejection of socialism and globalism, and with the reduction of the size of the State and the fight against inflation; It shows his inclination towards a more liberal economy. However, this position seems to overlook the structural and social challenges that Argentina currently faces.

While Bukele, under the premise of a reduction in the levels of violence in El Salvador, implements measures and policies that, although they reflect an improvement in public security, also raise questions about the methodologies.

Both rulers, in an effort to strengthen their image before a markedly conservative and far-right audience, often ignore the crucial role played by non-governmental organizations, democracy, and sometimes human rights.