For years, Peru has maintained an advantageous position, particularly against Chilean companies interested in expanding their operations beyond their national borders. In the specific field of mining, until May 2023, the Andean nation managed to surpass its most direct competitor, Chile, positioning itself as the most attractive destination for the exploration and development of this sector. This conclusion is based on the findings of a report prepared by the Fraser Institute.

Uruguay has been making progress in terms of tax competitiveness, especially with regard to income tax, compared to its neighboring countries, despite the fact that tax structures in the region present considerable similarities. When specifically examining this aspect, it is observed that the tax rate on taxable net income is 27% in Chile, 29.5% in Peru, and 25% in Uruguay, which shows an advantage for the latter.

Regarding the Value Added Tax (VAT) or Sales and Services Tax, Peru leads with the lowest rate, set at 18%, followed by Chile with 19% and Uruguay, which has the highest rate, with 22%. When considering the other members of the Pacific Alliance, Colombia and Mexico, both countries have an income tax that can reach up to 35%, and VAT rates of 19% and 16%, respectively.

Uruguay gains ground thanks to the benefits it provides

Uruguay has stood out in the last year for its significant progress, especially among Chilean and Argentine companies interested in diversifying their operations. This country has emerged as a welcoming destination for business expansion. According to KC Consulting, the Uruguayan nation stands out as an attractive market for three main reasons: significant tax advantages, a solid and reliable regulatory environment, and a stable political framework.

Victor Jiménez, founder of KC Consulting, pointed out that Uruguay has a widely dollarized economy. This factor reduces exchange rate risk, contributes to maintaining a low and stable inflation rate, and promotes a diversified economy. These characteristics are key to facilitating long-term strategic and financial planning.

“In addition, it has political stability and a high level of security, an environment that provides a lot of tranquility and confidence when deciding on one country or another, an environment that, for different reasons, Peru and Chile have seen diminished,” he added.

Among the fiscal incentives that Uruguay makes available, measures such as the reduction of tax pressure on companies, exemptions in the Income Tax on Economic Activities (IRAE) and the Value Added Tax (VAT), as well as the restitution of the latter for exporters, and tax credits for research and development.

Additionally, companies have the possibility of obtaining an exemption from Income Tax for a period of up to 10 years, as long as they invest in sectors considered priority. This benefit is not available in countries such as Peru or Chile. According to the evaluation carried out by the consulting firm, the sectors most favored by these policies include information technologies, biotechnology, renewable energies, logistics and tourism.