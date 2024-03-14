They beat drums and frying pans in front of Rotterdam City Hall. Demonstrators are protesting against Rotterdam’s housing policy, which they consider anti-social. The banner, several meters wide, reads: “Houses for people, not for profit.” And this is, in essence, their criticism. In Rotterdam, construction is for the rich. The homeless, homebodies, students, first-timers, young and old on a budget are left out. There is less and less space for ordinary Rotterdammers, says Mustafa Eysaouijen, one of the initiators.

On Thursday, the Rotterdam council voted in favor of a new housing concept. Councilor Chantal Zegers (D66, Construction and Living) explains on behalf of the council what will happen in Rotterdam in the housing sector over the next six years. It also contains a vision for the future until 2040.

It contains plans to tackle problems with the foundations of houses in Rotterdam that are at risk of subsidence. Significant efforts also need to be made to insulate and improve the energy efficiency of homes. There are also plans to crack down on rogue landlords and make it harder for migrant workers to share homes. There is little discussion of this issue in the council.

There is much discussion and disagreement about why Rotterdam residents should build new houses, or whether they should be made accessible by adding floors (roof floors) or parts of the housing.

According to Housing Vision, Rotterdam wants to build between 3,500 and 4,000 new homes a year. A quarter of them will be social housing (rent up to 880 euros per month), and forty percent will be in the middle segment (rent up to 1,100 euros per month).

Half of the houses are for social rent

An often heard argument in favor of this choice is that half of the approximately 321,000 houses in Rotterdam are already social rented. Almost forty percent of Rotterdam’s houses are corporate-owned social housing. The remaining ten percent are private landlords, who charge a maximum rent of €880 per month. The Housing Vision says the aim is to maintain the absolute number of social rented homes in the city.

Therefore, according to the opposition parties, the coalition focuses mainly on houses in the middle and upper segments. GroenLinks board member Astrid Kockelkoren said what many opposition parties have repeated. “Strive for conservation? We really need more social housing. PvdA councilor Ko Engberts: “Sixty percent of Rotterdam households are eligible for social housing.”

The Rotterdam Coalition’s policies over the years have been aimed at attracting wealthier Rotterdam residents. Therefore, the previous housing vision (2016) announced the demolition of a number of social housing blocks, such as the now famous Tvibosbuurt. This time the tone is a little softer in this regard. But this is nothing less than the goal of preserving the absolute supply of social housing for rent.

Homeless people sleeping on the sofa

According to the opposition, this promise is also under threat. Due to, among other things, rising costs, about three thousand houses disappear from the social housing stock every year, says Kockelkoren. And the city built only 897 additional social housing units. “It’s too little,” she says. Tjalling Wonk (Christian Union): “We will soon be Dubai on the Meuse.”

The opposition also believes the vision means too little for the homeless. Tjalling Wonk (CU) cites the Housing Vision. The municipality wants to see as few homeless people as possible by 2030. There can be no slackers, says Vonk. The goal should be: a home for all homeless people, he said.

What about the rules for couch sleepers? The municipality estimates that around 5,000 people in Rotterdam are staying with friends or acquaintances because they (temporarily) have no home. The municipality wants to find one hundred places for them in the next five years. Too little, says Mike Megavati Vlasblom (BIJ1): “At this rate, we won’t be ready until 2074!”

The VVD, which has been in coalition with Denk, D66 and Leefbaar Rotterdam since 2022, is pleased with the Housing Vision. Finally, attention to people with average incomes, says Eric Verwey. He said other council members give the impression that the housing shortage only affects low-income people. This is also a problem for people with average incomes. And he says: “No city in the Netherlands has a higher proportion of social housing than Rotterdam.”

Coquelkoren points out to him that he is forgetting to pay attention to the demand for social housing. Rotterdam has more people than average looking for social housing. “I stand up for them.”

The council agreed to the Housing Vision on Thursday evening with 26 votes in favor, including opposition parties CDA and FVD, and 17 against.

