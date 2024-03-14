Nh hotel towards stock market listing? The plans of the Boccato family

The Nh Hotel family hotels Boccato towards the listing? As Milano Finanza reveals, the Venetian hotel group is studying a possible entry into the stock exchange, preparing all the work necessary to face an IPO.

In fact, a few weeks ago, Nh entered the shortlist of companies selected by Euronext to participate in the Ipoready training program, dedicated to the search for candidates to join the big names on Piazza Affari.

The spark that brought to light the group’s interest in a listing was the results of the 2023 budget, approved in October. Turnover grew by 48% to 105.7 million euros: a record for the chain, founded in 1999 by the Boccato family, which owns approximately 62% of the capital. All with an ebitda of 16.1 million, which implies a margin of 15% (from 14% in 2022). Net profit, in this context, reached 6.4 million.

“We have recently undertaken the Ipoready path, an important moment for us to train and explore the potential of the financial market”, explains Luca Boccato, CEO of the group, to Milano Finanza. The scholarship, he confirms, “was and remains an opportunity to be evaluated and the project that has just begun has the objective of increasing our awareness and finding us ready to face it if necessary.”

Currently, Nh manages 16 luxury hotels and resorts, classified as four or five stars, mainly concentrated in the Triveneto area but with a consolidated presence also in other Italian cities such as Rome, Milan, Bologna and in the tourist destinations of Sicily and Sardinia.

Like many other chains operating in Italy, Nh enjoyed growing demand from international markets during 2023, in particular from the United States, together with a significant increase in prices, which on average was almost 40% compared to the period pre-Covid.

Companies such as Fondo Italiano d’Investimento and Euler Capital have strengthened NH’s financial framework during 2023, acquiring a stake previously held by French private equity fund Siparex.

According to Boccato, what determined these operations was the growth prospect in the sector, the company’s entrepreneurial approach and its market appeal, demonstrating to investors the attractiveness and long-term potential that Nh offers.