The discovery of the correspondent of Who has seen it? on what Antonella Di Massa did after leaving home, before disappearing into thin air

Yesterday evening, Wednesday 13 March, a new episode of the program Chi l’ha Visto? was broadcast. and obviously they talked once again about the Antonella Di Massa story. The 51-year-old woman, who had been missing since February 17 and was found lifeless 10 days later.

The Naples Prosecutor’s Office itself has chosen to open an investigation file to resolve the case, for the crime of incitement to take one’s life. However, the medical examiner who performed the autopsy is still waiting for further investigations to give a complete answer on what happened to her and the cause of death.

Antonella had been missing since February 17th. In the morning she went out with her mother to do the shopping and then she returned home. Once she had put away what she had purchased, she left again, without saying where she was going. As the hours passed and with no response to their calls, the daughters began to become alarmed. Unfortunately, from that moment on, all traces of her were lost for 10 long days.

Until the correspondents of the program Chi l’ha visto? found her lifeless under an orange tree, in uncultivated land. She had a bottle of antifreeze liquid for cars nearby and a black bag over her head. They also found a small plastic tube around his neck, but there were no signs that could suggest strangulation.

The correspondent’s new discovery about Antonella Di Massa

CREDIT: RAI

Antonella Di Massa, after returning home from shopping, went out again after about an hour. From what the correspondent of Chi l’ha Visto? discovered, a few minutes after she left, the woman went to a shop well known by the family, precisely to buy that antifreeze liquid.

The person who sold it to her said he saw her calm. He gave her what she asked for Antonella, but he said he saw her as usual. He hadn’t noticed any kind of problem with her.

The husband himself, in a new interview with the show, asked anyone who knows anything to come forward. For him it is precisely impossible that the woman remained alone in those 10 days, in which she appeared to have disappeared.