The report was released by the consulting firm Voices in collaboration with WIN International, a leading global association in the field of market research and public opinion. In a publication made in October 2023, he published the survey of some results on mental health problems.

The ranking highlighted Paraguay with the highest rating in mood, with 95%, followed by Brazil, Mexico and Chile, each with 87%. While it placed Peru as the country with the highest stress index below the global average, along with Argentina, respectively. This analysis highlights the geographical variability in the perception of emotional well-being, which highlights the relevance of the cultural and economic context in the mental health of populations.

Peru as the country with the highest stress index. Photo: AFP

These alarming data reveal the level of stress that Peruvians are going through. In relation, the World Health Organization (WHO) describes stress as worry or mental tension in difficult situations. Although stress is a natural response to threats, how we react to it determines its impact on our well-being, suggesting that stress management is key to mental health.

YOU CAN SEE: The South American city that imitates the ‘Bukele plan’ in its prisons: half-naked, squatting and more

What causes the stress of Peruvians?

According to the Ministry of Health (MINSA), 30% of the population of Lima and Callao experiences high levels of stress, mainly due to economic, health, work, educational, family or relationship problems. A spokesperson for the same institution stated that 50% of women report experiencing stress associated with negative feelings such as tension, anguish, sadness, irritability and boredom, in addition to highlighting the significant influence of the mood on the perception of stress.

Among the most relevant reasons for Peruvians is concern for citizen safety, which plays an important role in the level of perceived stress. Those citizens most fearful of being victims of violent crime report a considerably more stressful life.

Another reason is attributed to relationship problems, which are more common between 18 and 39 years old. At these ages, relationships go through intense stages that may include initial adjustments or challenges related to the arrival of children, which contributes to increased stress.

Recommendations to reduce stress

1. Exercise: When you exercise, your body releases endorphins, neurotransmitters that work as natural pain relievers, as they cause feelings of well-being and euphoria. These endorphins can help reduce stress and improve mood.

2. Establish priorities: To avoid conflicts in your schedule, it is advisable to use an agenda, telephone or online calendar to keep track of appointments and activities. It is important to schedule activities with enough time to finish one before beginning the next, which helps to manage time efficiently and reduce the stress associated with rushing and overlapping.

3. Spend time outdoors: Being outdoors exposes you to the beauty and tranquility of nature, which can have a calming and restorative effect on your mind and body, as well as disconnection, getting away from screens and Distractions from everyday life Spending time outdoors can give you a much-needed break and help you relax.

4. Sleep on time: During sleep, the body repairs itself and recovers from daily wear and tear. This includes tissue restoration, memory consolidation, and removal of toxins from the brain. When you lack sleep, your body and mind may not have the opportunity to properly recover, which can increase stress levels.

5. Do activities that you like: Participating in activities that you like can increase the release of dopamine in your brain, which would help improve your mood and reduce stress levels.