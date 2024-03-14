With the arrival of summer in the southern hemisphere and high temperatures setting historical records in thermometers, people need to refresh their days with something. Therefore, different options arise; However, the most popular of them is usually ice cream, a sweet and cold dessert made from dairy products, fruits or other types of foods.

Although the way it is produced has varied over the years and it is still not possible to decipher how or where it originated, it has continued to be one of the favorite options of children, young people and adults for exhausting summer afternoons. In this sense, the global data and business intelligence platform Statista Market Insights revealed in a report which is the country with the highest consumption of ice cream per capita in Latin America, where each person can eat almost 11 kilos per year.

The Latin American country with the highest consumption of ice cream

It’s not Argentina. According to Statista Market Insights, the Latin American country where the most ice cream is eaten is Chile, with an estimated 10.79 kilos per person. In statements to the El Dínamo portal, the chemical engineer and academic at the Andrés Bello University (UNAB) María Pía Marchese pointed out that the months of greatest consumption are between October and March, a time that represents 80% of annual sales in this nation. .

In this sense, during the first quarter of 2023, a total consumption of 37,000 kilos of ice cream was recorded, according to data provided by the ICB Food Service. For Matías Hardessen, business manager of that company, the results obtained in Chile arise from the work carried out to “satisfy the enormous and growing demand for ice cream in the country by adapting to product trends based on water, cream, plant based, without sugar, among others”.

Chile surpasses Argentina in ice cream consumption per person by almost a kilo. Photo: Statista Market Insights

In this way, Chile surpasses Argentina, a country with an ancient tradition of making artisanal ice cream, which consumes 9.2 kilos per person per year. According to a study by the Association of Artisanal Ice Cream and Related Manufacturers (AFADHYA), 82% of Argentines consider that the ice creams made in their country are better or equal to those they have tasted in other nations, and that it even represents gastronomy. local, as well as the barbecue.

The list is completed by countries like Nicaragua, in third place, with 8.11 kilos of ice cream per person; Mexico, with 6.50; Puerto Rico; with 5.05; Uruguay, with 4.79; Brazil, with 4.43; and El Salvador, with 4.12.

This is the most expensive ice cream in the world: a serving costs $6,696

The most expensive ice cream in the world can be found in Japan and costs $6,696 per serving. This is byakuya, or also known as ‘white night’, made by the Cellato company. It is made with ingredients such as gold leaf, Italian ghost white truffle, Parmigiano Reggiano cheese and sakekasu, an ingredient derived from the sake making process.