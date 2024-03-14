Sorry that this message appeared on the Internet a little later, we got distracted by searching for older generation Passats with six-cylinder engines. This is very cool. And we’re glad that Volkswagen hasn’t given up on the powerful station wagon. There might not be a Passat R or anything like that, but there will be a Volkswagen ID.7 Tourer GTX – and it should be there, especially in red.

We have to admit that with a red car it quickly becomes a “well, sorry, my specs are here” situation. You can also order the Volkswagen ID.7 Tourer GTX in a different color. For now, it can only be ordered as a station wagon, although Volkswagen still talks about a “sports limousine” in the May 2023 ID.7 GTX press release. So the sedan could still appear.

Specifications ID.7 GTX

Then the characteristics. The ID.7 Tourer has one electric motor on each axle, which together produce 340 hp. This will make it the brand’s most powerful production station wagon ever. The top speed of 180 km/h is less impressive, but there’s probably nothing left of anything above 200. Volkswagen hasn’t released its 0-60 time for a while now.

Two electric motors give the Tourer all-wheel drive, which Volkswagen calls 4Motion. There are electronic differentials on both axles. You can’t see it; It’s actually software that brakes the wheel with the least grip to simulate the effect of a limited slip differential. Steering sensitivity is speed dependent (progressive steering) and adaptive dampers are available as an option.

Will the car be fun to drive?

Whether all this will behave sportily and dynamically remains to be seen. The experience with previous GTX models was disappointing, but given that the ID.3 GTX also suddenly has over 300 hp, it looks like Volkswagen has listened carefully to the criticism. It certainly won’t be the spacious equivalent of the Porsche Taycan, but the brand will be able to capture the GTI’s beloved balance well.

The brand claims that the 86 kWh battery is enough for a range of 625 kilometers. In 30 minutes the battery is charged to 80 percent from a 200 kW charger. This is 25 kW faster than other ID models. The ID.7 GTX Tourer will also get new bumpers and a honeycomb grille. The standard size is 20 inches, but you can order a size larger.

Price Volkswagen ID.7 Tourer GTX

Inside, you’ll find sport seats, dark upholstery and red stitching. For the enthusiast, there’s a 605-litre boot and folding down the bench gives you 1,714-litres of storage space. You’ll have to be patient with the price of the Volkswagen ID.7 Tourer GTX; we’ll hear it in May. The entry level already costs 60,000 euros. The car will arrive in the Netherlands in the summer.