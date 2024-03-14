Thursday dawned with news that moved thousands: Gilberto Salomón Vázquez, better known as ‘Gilbertona’, died at the age of 88. This news not only leaves a void in the hearts of his followers, but also marks the end of an era for the LGBT + community in Mexico, where the ‘Gilbertona’ stood as a beacon of inspiration and courage. His death, announced by his friend and representative Pável Moreno, has generated a wave of tributes and memories of a personality who transcended the barriers of discrimination with humor, intelligence and dignity.

In the days before her death, the activist’s health had seriously deteriorated due to pneumonia. This battle, fought in silence and with the strength that characterized her life, culminated on Thursday morning; However, she left behind a legacy of struggle and hope. The news was shared by Moreno through a live broadcast, who confirmed what many feared and hoped not to hear: goodbye to one of the most emblematic and beloved voices of the LGBT+ community in Mexico.

What did ‘Gilbertona’ die from?

According to the testimony of Pável Moreno, the direct cause of ‘Gilbertona”s death was complications derived from pneumonia. This diagnosis came after days of worrying deterioration in his health, a situation that Moreno described in detail. Furthermore, he assured that, towards the end, taking the influencer to the hospital was no longer a viable option. Her departure occurred peacefully, at home and in the way she had wanted: sleeping.

Who was ‘Gilbertona’ and why was she so famous?

Born on January 11, 1936, ‘Gilbertona’ became an icon of the LGBT+ community in Mexico thanks to her irreverent humor and her ability to speak without filters about life, love and the rights of trans and queer people. . Through her digital platforms, especially TikTok, where she amassed more than 3.2 million followers, the ‘Gilbertona’ created content that not only entertained, but also educated, as well as fostering acceptance and respect.

What did the ‘Gilbertona’ representative say after his death?

Pável Moreno, in his message to the followers and friends of the renowned figure, emphasized the importance of remembering Gilberto Salomón Vázquez for the joy and teachings he left behind. Moreno highlighted that ‘Gilbertona’ was an exceptional person who, with her unique style and courage, contributed significantly to the visibility of the LGBT + community and the fight against discrimination in Mexico.

What was the last appearance of ‘Gilbertona’ before she died?

In the days before her departure, the ‘Gilbertona’ shared a video that resonated deeply with her followers. In it, she reflected on life and death, which assured her audience that, despite the health challenges she faced, she continued to fight. This message, which is now interpreted as a farewell, highlights the strength and indomitable spirit of a woman who lived her truth until the last moment.

