Santa Marinella, March 14, 2024 – “In response to the alarm spread in recent weeks by some representatives of the center-left movement regarding the fate of a magnificent estate on the Lazio coast, the increase in the expenditure item was increased at today’s meeting of the Regional Council. activities to promote the cultural, social and environmental heritage and to enhance the value of the regional heritage were approved, in which more than 2 million euros were allocated to LazioCrea, as manager of the historical monumental complex of the Castle of Santa Severa, to cover the associated management costs”: this was stated by the regional councilor Fratelli d’Italia Emanuela Marie.

“This provision is part of the region’s initiatives aimed at protecting the cultural identity of places of high historical and architectural value in the Lazio region, which are important assets for the tourism and economic development of our territory. – and adds – To dispel if any further concern or alarm is raised unjustifiably, I repeat what Heritage Councilor Fabrizio Gera has already stated: the sale of the castle to private parties was never planned, the asset will remain public property and commercial activities in it will be assessed deservedly. . Our commitment to protecting public heritage is clear and unquestionable.”

“The Regional Council, in the context of tax relief measures,” he concludes, “confirmed the non-application of the increased rate of the regional Irpef surcharge for incomes up to 28 thousand euros and introduced a deduction of 60 euros for those who do not exceed 35 thousand euros. In addition, the increase in the IRAP rate will not apply to third sector enterprises registered in the unified national register, the value of net products produced in the region is less than one million euros.”

Ruetir is in GOOGLE NEWS. To stay up to date with our news, click on this link and select the star in the upper right corner to go to the source.