Renewable energy represents one of the cornerstones to combat the climate crisis and guarantee a sustainable future, in Europe and throughout the world. And, fortunately, the news coming from this front is quite good, with renewable sources continuing to grow. However, a new analysis conducted by the think tank Ember has revealed a significant potential obstacle along the path to this transition: Europe’s energy networks are at risk of falling short of the growing deployment of wind and solar.

«We cannot afford to neglect the networks. If the plans are not updated, they risk slowing down the European energy transition,” said Elisabeth Cremona, Ember analyst and lead author of the study. “Making sure that solar and wind can actually connect to the system is as critical as the panels and turbines themselves.”

Eleven out of 26 countries are currently planning their grid capacities inadequately compared to national targets and market forecasts for wind and solar, experts warn. With this gap, we risk not being able to count on sufficient network capacity to effectively connect renewable energy sources in the coming years, when a significant increase in their diffusion is expected.

In particular, the solar sector may be most significantly affected by this slowdown, with 19 out of 23 national plans forecasting solar capacity below the most realistic market projections for 2030. This could translate into a mismatch of 205 GW, almost equivalent to the total solar capacity installed in the European Union to date (263 GW).

The lack of adequate planning of energy networks could also exacerbate network congestion problems, resulting in significant costs for many European countries. For example, Spain has already calculated that it will spend more on operating its transmission network in 2023 than it has invested in developing it.

This discrepancy between predicted capacities and actual network planning is partly attributable to the structure of planning processes, which often rely on outdated information. However, experts suggest, this delay could be addressed through a review of regulatory frameworks that allows for more timely information to be used as a basis for planning. Energy networks have already entered the political agenda in recent months, with the European Commission’s Networks Action Plan of November 2023 setting out key interventions.

Ember’s report is available, in English, at this link.