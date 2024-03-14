Francesco Milleri, CEO of Luxottica

Mediobanca, Del Vecchio’s Delfin sells 1.15 million shares and collects almost 15 million

Delfin raises cash with Mediobanca. Between 4 and 8 March, the Luxembourg safe of the Del Vecchio family sold 1.15 million shares of the bank corresponding to 0.135% of the capital for a total of 14.6 million euros.

The operations are a consequence of the buyback of the merchant bank led by the CEO Alberto Nagel and allow Delfin, the main shareholder of the banking institution, not to exceed the 20% threshold, remaining at 19.9% ​​of the capital.

In particular, we learn from a note which also specified that the transactions took place “outside a trading venue”, on 4 March 250,000 securities were sold, another 250,000 on day 5 and so on 6 and 7 On March 8, however, 150 thousand shares were sold.

The sales took place at an average price of over 12.7 euros per share. The operation comes after 485 thousand securities had been sold at the beginning of January for a total of approximately 5.5 million.