Home Entertainment

Here is the trailer for The Crow, the reboot version starring Bill Skarsgård in the role of Eric Draven.

After the publication of the trailer for the reboot film about the Crow was announced yesterday, today the video showing Bill Skarsgård in the role of Eric Draven was released promptly. The production is by Lionsgate, while the direction is by Rupert Sanders.

Here is the video.

The reboot film features FKA Twigs as a co-star, and will also feature Danny Huston (Wonder Woman), Laura Birn (Foundation), Sami Bouajila (The Siege), and Jordan Bolger (The Woman King).

Bill Skarsgård himself said:

As a child I was a huge fan of the original film, and I feel honored to be able to do Eric Draven. But actually what attracted me most was Rupert Sanders’ vision. He wanted to completely reimagine the story and character and adapt them for a modern audience. Eric is a different character than the other characters I’ve played. And then working with FKA Twigs was magical. I felt responsible for Eric’s story and tried to stay true to the spirit of the source material. I can’t wait for passionate audiences to see the film.

It should be remembered that the story of The Crow is inspired by the comic written by James O’Barr. In 1994, a first adaptation was made with Brandon Lee as the protagonist. Three sequels and also a TV series were subsequently made.

