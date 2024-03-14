The international art market shrank 4 percent last year to a turnover of $65 billion, equivalent to almost 59.5 billion euros. This is stated in the Global Art Market Report published on Wednesday, which British economist Claire McAndrew compiles annually on behalf of the Art Basel art fair and the Swiss bank UBS.

After two years of strong recovery from the corona pandemic, the art market returned to 2019 levels of $64.4 billion. An important reason for the decline is that significantly fewer works of art worth more than $10 million were sold. It is said that rising interest rates, persistently high inflation, wars and political instability have made buyers at the top of the market more selective and cautious.

Small art dealers

For the study, the results of 1,600 art dealers and 500 auction houses were studied. It showed that auction house turnover fell by 7 percent. Last year, traders’ turnover was on average 3 percent less. Relatively small art dealers performed better than leading galleries.

Although sales fell 10 percent to $27.2 billion, the U.S. still dominates with a 42 percent market share worldwide. The Chinese art market grew 9 percent to $12.2 billion. The country has thus overtaken the UK as the second largest art market.

The British art market fell again last year, this time by 8 percent to $10.9 billion. In the report, the researcher attributes the ongoing decline in sales in the UK to Brexit-related issues.

