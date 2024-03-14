Today Volkswagen is diligently reducing the number of its niche models, but in the past things were different. At the turn of the millennium, the VW Group not only added big names like Lamborghini, Bentley and Bugatti to its portfolio, but Volkswagen itself began to take on more risks. For example, with the New Beetle the brand became a leader in the retro craze, and with the Phaeton it suddenly started playing in the top segment. However, both models did not last long, but there is one Volkswagen that was destroyed and is still going strong three generations later.

First illuminated VW logo

This is the Volkswagen Touareg, the brand’s largest SUV… And it is, of course, big. At 4.9 meters long and almost 2 meters wide, it can almost rival, say, an Audi Q7 or even a Bentley Bentayga. This is no coincidence, as Volkswagen shares the MLB Evo platform with these two. The recent facelift includes an even wider grille and an LED strip between the two new headlights. The latter are of the HD matrix type and have no less than 38,000 individual pixels, but the backlight catches the eye. It is located in a continuous stripe, on which the brand logo is now illuminated – a first for Volkswagen.

Inside, the changes are more subtle. For example, the Germans used several new materials, including softer upholstery on the center console, because previously you could sometimes hit your knee on it. However, in terms of design, everything remains recognizable, including the 15-inch infotainment screen and 12-inch driver display. They are still combined into one seemingly solid glass plate, although behind that glass plate is a modified infotainment system. On the contrary, there are almost no physical buttons: even the steering wheel was replaced during the facelift with a copy with Volkswagen’s notoriously awkward tactile touch buttons.

R-how?

There is still a solid lever to operate the transmission, and in all cases it is of the automatic type. So the Touareg does not have a manual transmission and the engine range also remains quite limited, at least for our market. So you get the choice of a 3.0-litre V6 diesel engine or a 3.0-litre V6 petrol engine with a plug-in hybrid engine. The latter is available in two versions: eHybrid or R eHybrid, the sporty top version with 462 hp.

In this case, we went with the non-R eHybrid, and to be honest, it lacked power too. For example, its gasoline engine already has a power of 340 hp. and is further supported by an electric motor in the eight-speed gearbox producing 136 hp. When both work together optimally, this Volkswagen pumps 381 hp to its four wheels. and 600 Nm of torque. Even for a heavyweight like the Touareg – this eHybrid weighs almost 2.4 tonnes empty – that’s enough for a 0-60 time of 5.9 seconds and an electronically limited top speed of 250 km/h, thank you.

Drinking after 38 kilometers

On the other hand, if you drive in electric mode, it’s a completely different story. The 136-horsepower electric motor is strong enough to propel your giant SUV, and secretly, this plug-in hybrid won’t last that long. There’s a 17.9 kWh battery at the rear, of which 14.3 kWh is actually usable, and during our consumption test this was enough for a measly 38 kilometers of electric range. Then the V6 engine should come to the rescue, and such a block naturally loves a sip. After 100 kilometers on one charge, we got a consumption of 5.8 l/100 km, and if we then continue driving without recharging, the needle quickly rises to 10 l/100 km.

Such figures are certainly not very surprising given their size, and in return you get a lot of space. Even with the optional battery, there’s still 665 liters of boot space under the floor, and if you need more you can move the rear seat forward a bit. However, if you don’t, even adults will have plenty of space and you’ll be sitting like a king in the front. In short: in our opinion, the cabin doesn’t get much more comfortable and spacious than this.

Bentley with what budget??

There’s a reason for this too, as we’ve already revealed it before: this VW shares genes with the Bentley Bentayga. So if you close your eyes, so to speak, when you pass a speed bump, you will actually believe that you are sitting in such and such a British one. Especially if you order the Touareg with the newly tuned air suspension, you’ll ride on the clouds, and the same goes for the complete absence of driving noise inside. Even on the highway it remains quiet, and unless you step on the gas, you can rarely tell whether the electric motor or the gas engine is running. Not bad for a car that, to the average passerby, looks like just another Volkswagen Tiguan.

In other words, when you compare their prices, the verdict is clear: ignore this Bentley and buy a Volkswagen Touareg, dear aristocrat. You get an eHybrid version like ours as soon as you arrive for exactly 94,000 euros, and the Bentayga easily costs twice as much… Or wait, the Volkswagen costs 94,000 euros? That’s right, and for that you also get the base Elegance. It may immediately have such elements as leather upholstery, heated seats, a heated steering wheel, adaptive cruise control, keyless entry and engine start and every imaginable infotainment system; This brand logo is impossible to ignore… Especially if it’s illuminated.

Conclusion

Three generations and a facelift later, the Volkswagen Touareg has become nothing short of a superb car. Admittedly, its plug-in hybrid technology isn’t top-of-the-line, but beyond that, this Volkswagen is the epitome of effortless comfort and impeccable finishing. However, this also makes it a very expensive Volkswagen, and of course this is where the problem lies… Because, just like with the old Phaeton, if you can get a similar Mercedes or BMW for the same money, why would you buy a Volkswagen ?

Motor

3.0 V6 turbo petrol + electric motor

Transmission of infection

8-trapezoid machine

Base model price

€94,000.00

Average dough consumption

5.80 l/100 km