More muscular, with increased technical equipment and a significantly livelier engine than in the past; in one word, more mature. The new Ninja 500 is the evolution of the 400, in fact the chassis, the engine and even part of the superstructure derive from it, but the whole package has undergone a substantial evolutionary step. Let’s start by talking about its usability, a fundamental feature given that it is an entry level device that is also aimed at an audience of new drivers. The saddle is only 78.5 cm from the ground, and combined with its slenderness, especially in the joint with the tank, it allows you to touch firmly with both feet. The steering is easily maneuvered even at low speeds, without requiring particular effort, and the clutch lever, in addition to being very modular, is soft and can also be operated with just one finger.

The riding position is vaguely sporty, this is due to the half-handlebars which, despite being quite closed, are raised compared to those of a “pure” sports bike, thus reducing the extremes of triangulation.

The footrests are slightly set back, and due to the short distance that separates them from the saddle, taller riders are forced to have their legs quite curled up. To overcome this, at least in part, it is sufficient to purchase the comfort saddle from the official Kawasaki accessories catalogue, which adds 3 cm more comfort. The fairing deflects some of the air away from the torso, while the heat emitted by the engine is imperceptible. The latter really satisfied us; after having met him on the Urban Cruiser Eliminator 500, we confirm what has been said about the excellent starting point it offers right from low revs, and then grows in a linear and progressive way giving the best to the medium ranges, with a rather full-bodied acceleration up to 8-9,000 rpm . We also like the elasticity, which allows you to take the throttle back from 2,500-3,000 rpm without kicking, and the vibrations transmitted to the handlebars and footpegs are a little less, especially once you get past half the rev counter. The gearbox is excellent, precise and quick to engage.

The Ninja 500’s ideal hunting ground is mixed terrain, where the chassis has shown a certain brilliance. The bike is very light and turns into bends naturally, the suspensions work well and offer a smooth setting but at the same time supported enough to withstand a rather fast riding pace like that of our test, with dozens and dozens of curves on a perfect road surface. Braking is also good, the levers are very modular and the power is correctly related to the performance of the bike. We would have just preferred a little more grit at the front.