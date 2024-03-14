Elon Musk on the Atreju stage with his son (photo Lapresse)

Tesla’s stock plummets on Wall Street: it is the worst since the beginning of the year

The name Tesla evokes innovation, ambition and the future of the automotive industry. Founded by Elon Musk, the company quickly gained fame and fortune, transforming the electric car from a niche idea to a global reality. However, behind its extraordinary success lies a more complex picture, characterized by financial challenges, growing criticism and often controversial leadership. Initially hailed as one of the world’s most innovative companies, Tesla has seen its market value take a hit in recent times. Once valued more than the world’s three largest automakers combined, the company lost more than a third of its value in a year. This decline was fueled by a number of factors, including loss of investor confidence, uncertainty over sales prospects and growing competition in the electric car industry. And so Elon Musk’s creature took away from Boeing, which collapsed this year due to the incredible series of accidents involving its planes, the black jersey of the stock with the worst performance on the stock market.

Tesla has faced a number of challenges on the competitive front. While it has dominated the electric car market in the past, the company now faces a growing share of competitors from other automakers, some of whom have adopted alternative strategies such as hybrid and others who have employed more aggressive strategies on the on the price side, like the Chinese producers, with Byd in the lead. Decreasing government incentives in some countries and stable or declining demand in others have helped further complicate the competitive landscape for Tesla. At the center of many of the controversies surrounding Tesla is the figure of Elon Musk. Although he is universally recognized as an innovative genius, his leadership has often been criticized for being unstable, impulsive and self-defeating. His controversial social media statements and misbehavior have contributed to undermining investor confidence and calling into question his ability to lead the company through difficult times.

Musk has candidly admitted to having used drugs of all kinds, but it is his political positions that worry investors. The nods to the American ultra-right represent only one piece: But Musk does not hesitate to expel from his social network anyone who does not show him blind loyalty. A sort of rancorous and vengeful King Lear who brings down his punishment on employees and enemies with equal ferocity. How can we forget the photo of the workers forced to sleep on the floor? It is not just Tesla that has entered into crisis, but the entire paradigm attributable to the South African entrepreneur, known for giving his children extravagant names. Among other things, Musk recently had to give way to Jeff Bezos in the ranking of the richest in the world and now sits on the lowest step of the podium, after having dominated the ranking – for a long time. And the impression is that it will take some time before we regain the top.