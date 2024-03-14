Terracina, March 14, 2024 – During the night just spent in Terracina, the carabinieri of the local station intervened through San Felice Circeo in a residential building where, for reasons that have not yet been established, a fire broke out in a truck belonging to a citizen of the 72nd class . living in Terracina.

The vehicle was completely destroyed and the fire, extinguished by the Terracina fire brigade, also affected, with minimal damage, a vehicle belonging to a class 77 citizen residing in Terracina.

