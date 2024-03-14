“You are not allowed to sue on principles,” an administrative judge tells a law student. “But he would like to tell his story and be heard,” says the student’s friend, sitting directly behind him in the courtroom. Because it was impossible at the university. Friend: “It’s really a matter of principle.” One February morning, a group sits in one of the halls of the State Council in The Hague. The room has gray furniture and wood paneling. A student from South Africa, his girlfriend sometimes replaces him because he sometimes has difficulty expressing himself in Dutch. In front of them are representatives of Tilburg University, against which the student is suing. There is a stack of documents on the table in front of him. He received a 6.5 on a retake of a group assignment, but believes he deserves a higher grade. Moreover, he wants to graduate with honors, because he is already a senior student (35 years old) and wants to distinguish himself among potential employers. He believes that with this grade of 6.5, an honors degree is no longer possible. “An administrative judge may not find anything about the accuracy of the numbers,” the judge says. “Were they achieved in a fair manner?” The student had already foreseen this. But principles. Because he thinks it’s unfair that he didn’t have the chance to really talk about his grades at university. After about 45 minutes, the whole issue seems to be no longer relevant: the student can still pass the exam with honors and get a 6.5. He suggested that the rules were too strict, probably because the teacher gave him the wrong information. However, he is not entirely sure about this. “What if it turns out there is another requirement?” The court demands that Tilburg University quickly explain the rules to students. “And then you will let me know next week whether you expect a decision from me,” she tells him, “or whether you no longer need a decision.” Cost of education Students may contact their institution’s complaints department. In some cases this will lead to an appeal to the Board of Examiners (CBE). If they do not agree with the decision, they have been able to appeal to the Administrative Jurisdiction Division of the State Council for more than a year. Before this it was at the Board of Higher Education Appeals (CBHO). This was withdrawn to improve the legal position of MBO students who could not get admission into CBHO but can now approach the State Board. And reduce the administrative burden on educational institutions. Students bring all kinds of cases to the highest administrative court. They do not agree with the recommendation for a negative mandatory study or the fact that they did not undergo decentralized selection. Some people think that their grade was too low or that they will have to pay back their tuition after a certain year. If you examine last year’s student lawsuit decisions, you will notice that relatively many students are trying to achieve something with little chance of success. For example, in the ruling from January of last year, one can read that the MBO student received 3 of the 57 credits that were required to be completed, and therefore he is not allowed to continue his music education. The student disagrees because he has a “functional disability.” The institution offered him maximum support, but he hardly used it. Moreover, during registration he did not indicate that there was anything wrong with him – this became clear only later – and did not provide a medical certificate, although this was asked several times. The administrative judge found the student’s appeal to be unfounded. Read also: Less “paralyzing pressure” on students: mandatory study recommendations relaxed

Chance of success

Another example from the same month: a Romanian student is demanding a refund of her tuition fees for her Master of Laws degree at Leiden University. Half of it has already been returned to her, because she unsubscribed for half a year, but she wants to return the other half. She believes that the education she received was insufficient, and that she was “unfairly treated by teachers as a foreign student.” The judge found her appeal to be unfounded because the payment obligation was related to registration and not to the education received. She herself was not present at the meeting.

On the other hand, it is striking that the Council of State also often declares appeals unfounded where the chances of success do not seem so small at all. As the figures show, the Council finds very few appeals to be valid at all. Of the more than 140 student cases it has ruled on since January 1 last year, appeals have been found to be without merit in more than 120 cases. This is about 86 percent.

“The Council of State has a reputation for being quite strict and difficult to negotiate with citizens,” says Mick Laemers. She is Emeritus Professor of Educational Law at the Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam (VU) and also chaired the CBE of the University of Amsterdam and the ArtEZ University of Applied Sciences for a number of years. The students there weren’t often right. The fact that the Board finds so few student appeals valid is not due to “inexperience” in handling student legal cases, Laemers said. “Many CBHO judges were also members of the State Council, so there was no personnel shake-up during the transition period. In CBHO, the success rate was less than 20 percent.”

This low success rate is likely due to the fact that many issues are “highly regulated” and can only be tested to a limited extent, Laemers says. “If you need forty credits to transfer, that’s a strict standard. So, to be right, you need to have a very good past. During my time at CBE, I often saw people say things like: yes, but my relationship is over. Sounds reasonable, you think at first, but then they would have taken other exams in the same period. Then you tend to blame the student because the CBE is only allowed to check whether the examination board is reasonable.”

Unfounded

At a council meeting in early March, a civil engineering student from Delft University of Technology was also confronted with unwavering rules. Although he was unable to study for a full year due to a concussion, he will not be refunded his tuition for that period. “There is no basis in law for granting you a refund or reduction in tuition,” the judge said. A student cannot receive anything from the Profile Fund for students whose studies have been delayed due to special circumstances. This would only be possible if the accident occurred during the nominal phase of his studies. The nominal training duration is the time you will study if you are not late. He’s already finished with this. The appeal is unfounded, the judge makes a decision.

Before the decision, the student had high hopes that he would receive this financial support, he said after the hearing in the State Council chambers. He looks dejected. “Nominally only a very small group of TU Delft graduates.” The student stayed in school because he thought he would quickly get rid of his concussion. The effects lasted longer than expected.

“Most of the students who appealed really have something to fight for,” Lamers says. There are also students who, she doesn’t fully understand, are pursuing legal proceedings. “Formally, of course, they have this right, because we live in a democratic state governed by the rule of law. But from a moral point of view I don’t think it’s appropriate; you are burdening the entire system. Moreover, you please yourself with a dead sparrow.” And although the Department of Administrative Jurisdiction is already overburdened, this was evident from the last annual report of the State Council in April last year.

According to the National Student Law Society (LSR), which helps students resolve education law issues and disputes, relatively few students approach the State Board. “The threshold for an administrative judge position probably still seems quite high, and it requires a lot of time and especially energy for students,” two board members wrote in an email.

Their experience shows that students who go to the administrative court are actually convinced that they are right. “Sometimes it can be difficult to let people know that the school might be right. In addition, many students have difficulty understanding the difference between what appears to be fair and how the law itself is written. Something may seem very unfair and at the same time allowed by the rules. But there are also many cases where the educational institution applied the rules incorrectly, but the student was right.”

“Flat Equality”

“Very heartless,” says the student’s lawyer in the council chambers on a March afternoon. He is referring to the position of Utrecht University. They had just returned from a hearing in which they challenged the fact that a student failed to pass the decentralized selection process for medical school last year. She then enrolled in another study, but her dream is still medicine because she wants to become a psychiatrist. Due to a chronic illness, she spent part of the time preparing for the selection in the hospital. That’s why she lodged an objection with the university: if she hadn’t missed those six weeks (out of three months), she probably would have passed the selection. The university did not agree to this.

The verdict will be announced in a few weeks. The judge only emphasized that the university’s charter states that special personal circumstances, such as a student’s chronic illness, are not taken into account before and during the selection procedure. In the hallway, the student lets her lawyer speak. He believes that there is “flat equality” in selection: you get the same amount of time to prepare, everyone is subject to the same requirements, etc. “But wouldn’t you say to someone in a disadvantaged area: you have a house, running water, electricity, so you have a chance to make your life as good as possible?”

