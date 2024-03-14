Iva Zanicchi’s concert scheduled for tomorrow (Friday 15 March) at the Teatro Alessandrino in Alessandria “is postponed due to severe hoarseness of the singer”. The singer’s entourage communicates this, underlining that “the concert (produced by Top Agency and organized by Gruppo Anteprima) will be held on 27 October 2024”.

“The tickets purchased remain valid for the new date; any refund requests can be made at the sales circuit used during the purchase phase”, adds the artist’s staff.