The Russian military is outpacing Ukraine on the battlefield every day because Ukraine lacks ammunition. "The courage of the Ukrainians is not exhausted, but their reserves are exhausted," NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said at a press conference in Brussels on Thursday. It is therefore essential that NATO countries make efforts to quickly supply Ukraine with the necessary ammunition. In principle, the West has the means, Stoltenberg said, but it must do it. "Decision making is a matter of political will." Stoltenberg presented NATO's annual report, which clearly shows which countries meet the NATO spending standard and which do not. The NATO chief has previously said he expects eighteen of the 32 allies to spend 2 percent or more of their gross domestic product on defense this year. Together, the countries will meet the standard for the first time this year. The allies are expected to jointly invest $470 billion in defense, an increase of 11 percent.

The annual report shows that only eleven countries reached this standard last year. The Netherlands remained at 1.63 percent. Poland tops the list with 3.92 percent, followed by the United States with 3.24 percent.

Spending levels have been a subject of political disagreement for years. Former US President Donald Trump criticized European allies for not holding up their end of the deal and benefiting from US largesse.

Now that spending is playing a role in Eastern Europe’s resistance to outgoing Prime Minister Mark Rutte’s candidacy to succeed Stoltenberg. Rutte’s weakness is that the Netherlands is still not up to standard after thirteen years as prime minister, according to a number of eastern European countries. They believe it is time for Eastern Europeans to lead the alliance.

Rutte’s main opponent is Romanian President Klaus Iohannis, who, among other things, positions himself as an interpreter of disappointment in Eastern Europe. The annual report shows that Romania spent proportionately slightly less than the Netherlands last year (1.60 percent).

Rutte enjoys the support of a large number of important Western countries. Hungary says it does not consider Rutte acceptable, and Iohannis entered the race very late. The appointment of a new secretary general must be completed before the July NATO summit in Washington. Initially, the United States wanted to complete the resolution of this issue in the first quarter of this year.

