Kaspersky, a company specialized in computer security, has published its latest report titled “The current stalkerware panorama in 2023”, which reveals that 53% of Mexican citizens have experienced harassment or suspect having been harassed through some means. digital tool.

Of the total, 51% correspond to men, while 56% correspond to women, which indicates that the latter group is considered vulnerable to experiencing digital harassment inadvertently.

According to Judith Tapia, consumer product manager for Mexico at Kaspersky, “stalkerware is malicious software that is used to inadvertently spy on another person’s private life through their mobile device, becoming a form of digital harassment.” “.

This malicious software works in the background, so affected people are completely unaware that their digital activity is monitored by a perpetrator, which represents a latent threat, especially for women.

Currently, Mexico ranks number 9 in countries affected by stalkerware worldwide and second place in Latin America.

“Using stalkerware applications can be considered a type of online violence because it damages people’s right to privacy, intimacy, security and even their dignity. Although it may seem like a small action, the consequences can go further, for example, at the level physical and, unfortunately, it is women who are at greater risk of being victims,” ​​said Olimpia Coral, activist and defender of digital spaces free of violence for women and girls.

How to know if there are stalkerware apps on our cell phone?

Judith Tapia emphasized that many women are unaware that they are victims of stalkerware because “these are applications that are marketed in app stores on both Android and iOS under the category of parental controls.”

Therefore, for many it is almost impossible to realize if these types of applications are installed on their cell phones. However, he listed five ways to identify if you are a victim of stalkerware:

There is an increase in the use of your mobile data. Your phone’s battery drains quickly or performs slowly. You detect that there are unknown applications on your mobile device. You notice suspicious background noise or strange sounds when you make calls. Other people know your personal information (places visited, private conversations).

If you have seen these abnormalities on your device, it may be a sign that you are a victim of stalkerware.

On the other hand, Judith Tapia and Olimpia Coral stressed that it is important that if the victim realizes that she is suffering from this type of harassment, she should not rush to uninstall it because in many cases it is associated with issues of domestic violence, so if the harasser realizes that the malware has been removed, it could enhance some violent activity.

Given this, it was important to act normally before taking any action that endangers the victim.

What to do if you are a victim of stalkerware?

Olimpia Coral highlighted the importance of accompanying women who have been victims of digital violence. She explained that there must be support at four levels: psycho-emotional, digital, legal and community.

In addition, he stressed the importance of gathering all the necessary evidence, in addition to making a detailed chronology of what happened. Also, it is essential to do digital containment, which consists of keeping profiles private, changing passwords and activating two-step authentication.

Finally, she invited women to use solutions like those from Kaspersky to take care of their online security.

YC

