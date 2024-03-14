Giovanni Allevi has returned to playing almost two years after the discovery of a tumor. His illness, he says, is not “a battle that can be won”.

We recently saw him on television, he moved us with his words and his music. His words delivered to millions of people connected during an evening of the 74th Sanremo Festival were taken up by newspapers and magazines. Giovanni Allevi, who disappeared from the scene due to an illness that he had to deal with, brought the notes, the notes of him, back onto a stage after many months. The problems for the artist, however, are not over.

Giovanni Allevi’s concert scheduled for March 15th at the Teatro Orfeo in Taranto has been postponed to April 30th. The show has been postponed due to the artist’s health problems. Unfortunately, the organization has made it known that there are no refunds, but ticket holders will be able to use them for the new date.

Giovanni Allevi’s tour, “Piano Solo Tour”, will continue with the following dates, all available for those who are missing the chance to attend the artist’s concert in Taranto. The tour dates are, therefore, March 28 in Ravenna, April 12 in Varese, April 14 in Trento, April 27 in Milan, May 13 in Milan, October 1 in Ferrara, October 2 in Bari. At the moment there is no further information about possible changes in the scheduled tour dates.

Giovanni Allevi has returned to playing almost two years after the discovery of a tumor. The composer explained that his illness is not “a battle that can be won”, but a chronic neoplasm to live with. In Bruno Vespa’s broadcast on March 6, the pianist talked about his approach to the disease. He said that he “seizes the gifts of life much more than before” and that he prefers not to say too much about the future.

Giovanni Allevi also revealed that his recent concert at the Auditorium Parco della Musica in Rome had caused him severe back pain. The pianist and composer explained that the idea that physical pain can be transformed into music is not only a spiritual fact, but also a physical one.

Giovanni Allevi’s music continues to excite the public. His tour is an opportunity to listen to his most beautiful compositions live and to live a unique experience.

The pianist is not alone in battling health problems that hinder city tours. In fact, there are other artists who have dealt with serious illnesses. Think, for example, of Laura Pausini, who suffered from anorexia nervosa at the beginning of her career. Or recently Loredana Bertè, who is dealing with intestinal problems again.