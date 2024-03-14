Snam, profits and revenues are growing. Dividends at 0.28 euros per share

Snam closed 2023 with an adjusted Group net profit of 1.168 billion euros (+0.4%), due to the growth in adjusted Ebitda partly absorbed by the greater depreciation linked to the entry into operation of investments and by the increase of financial charges mainly attributable to the increase in interest rates.

This can be read in a note which adds that total revenues amount to 3.875 billion euros (+16.8% compared to 2022), thanks to the growth in regulated revenues linked to the implementation of investments, output-based incentives and the contribution of the energy efficiency business. Adjusted Ebitda opened at 2.417 billion euros (+8.0%), due to the increase in regulated revenues and the contribution of businesses linked to the energy transition.

Snam closes 2023 with total investments of 2.194 billion euros (+13.9%) of which 1.774 billion euros of technical investments (+31.3% compared to 2022). 61% of total investments, we read in a note, are aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals and 29% with the European Taxonomy. To the total investments, which include 331 million euros for the purchase of FSRU BW Singapore, are added 410 million euros relating to the acquisition of 49.9% of SeaCorridor.

“The results achieved and the solid fundamentals of the company – adds the company – allow us to propose to the shareholders’ meeting the distribution of a balance dividend of 0.1692 euros per share, to be paid starting from 26 June 2024 (record date 25 June 2024), with ex-dividend date 24 June 2024.

The dividend for the 2023 financial year is therefore determined to be equal to 0.2820 euros per share, of which 0.1128 euros per share already distributed in January 2024 as an interim dividend (378 million euros). The proposed dividend, up 2.5% compared to 2022, in line with the dividend policy announced to the market, confirms Snam’s commitment to ensuring shareholders a sustainable remuneration over time”.

Snam confirms the financial objectives for 2024. This is what the company communicates in the note on the financial results for 2023. The targets include: investments of 2.9 billion euros (of which 2.7 billion euros in gas infrastructure and 0.2 billion euros in the energy transition sector); a RAB valuation of net invested capital) tariff amounting to 23.8 billion euros; an adjusted Ebitda of 2.7 billion euros; an adjusted net profit level of approximately 1.18 billion euros; a net debt level of approximately 17.6 billion euros.