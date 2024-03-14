Sleep disorders affect 12 million Italians. In our country it is estimated that approximately one in 4 adults suffers from chronic or transient insomnia, with a higher prevalence in women (approximately 60% of all insomniacs). 20% of cases concern children and minors. The Italian Society of Neurology (Sin) and the Italian Association of Sleep Medicine (Aims) explain this on the eve of World Sleep Day which will be celebrated tomorrow, Friday 15 March. For this occasion, Aims is promoting a Sleep Marathon which will involve the main Italian experts in an ideal online relay (www.sonnomed.it), from 8am to 8.30pm, with 30-minute reports to present to the general public “a detailed picture of knowledge on sleep disorders in the health sector”.

Sleep is an “important and indispensable function for life itself: indispensable as a necessary condition for survival, important for the neuronal, biochemical and metabolic changes that occur with sleep and during sleep”, explain the specialists. “A fragmented and disturbed sleep – underlines Alessandro Padovani, president of Sin – favors the pathological deposition of anomalous proteins in the brain, associated with neurodegenerative phenomena, inflammation, atherosclerosis. Recognizing a sleep disorder that compromises the quality and duration of rest nocturnal allows timely treatment which will also avoid dangerous daytime consequences such as mood, cognitive, attention and drowsiness disorders”.

World Sleep Day – experts recall – is an event dedicated to the culture and awareness of the importance of sleep, which is celebrated every year on the Friday preceding the spring equinox. The day is promoted simultaneously throughout the world by the World Sleep Society and in Italy by Aims. World Sleep Day was born in 2008 to raise awareness of sleep disorders and the related social costs for the community and last year it involved around 80 countries with hundreds of initiatives, becoming a trending topic on the main social media. “The main message launched by the World Sleep Society is ‘Sleep equity for global health’ – highlights Francesco Fanfulla, president of Aims – Sleep is essential for everyone’s health, but unfortunately measurable differences in sleep health persist between populations around the world that reinforce inequalities. The causes of these differences are numerous: environmental conditions and destruction, social structures and histories, community and interpersonal relationships and individual beliefs and behaviors”.