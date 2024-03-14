Rome, 14 March 2024 – After a great and historic victory over Scotland in front of an enthusiastic crowd at the Olympic Stadium (read here), the Italian men’s rugby team prepares for the final match of the 2024 Six Nations.

The Azzurri take on Wales at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff on Saturday 16 March at 14:15 (15:15 Italian time).

According to federugby.it, “This will be the 33rd match between the two teams, the eighteenth in Wales and the sixteenth in Cardiff, with the latest precedent in the Welsh capital smiling on the Azzurri.” The leadership of the race is entrusted to the Frenchman Mathieu Raynal.

An unpublished extended triangle formed by Pani – returning to the starting XV after the first two days of the Six Nations – Linagh and Ioane. The center pairing is confirmed in Brex and Menoncello, while the midfield keys will be entrusted to Paolo Garbisi and Varney, the latter having scored against Scotland in the previous round, which Italy won 31-29.

In the third line, Lorenzo Cannone returns in the number 8 jersey, with captain Lamaro and Negri completing the third line. Niccolo Cannone and Ruzza are on the second line, with Ferrari, Nicotera and Fischetti confirmed on the front line.

Lucchesi, Spagnuolo, Zilocchi, Zambonin, Vincent, Zuliani, Page-Relot and Marin are ready to take their place from the bench.

Ange Capuzzo will be absent: the Italian defender, after undergoing an instrumental examination a week after the match with Scotland, received a fracture of the intermediate phalanx of the third finger of his left hand, which will not allow him to enter the field. match against Wales.

Canali, Ceccarelli, Gezi, Izekor and Mori will also not appear in the team.

This is the team that will take to the field – federugby.it

15 Lorenzo PANI (Zebra Parma, 7 matches)

14 Louis LYNAGH (Harlequins, 1 cap)

13 John Ignatius Brex (Benetton Rugby, 34 caps)

12 Tommaso MENONCELLO (Benetton Rugby, 16 matches)

11 Monty IOANE (Lyon, 29 matches)

10 Paolo GARBISI (Toulon, 35 matches)

9 Stephen VARNEY (Gloucester, 28 caps)

8 Lorenzo CANNONE (Benetton Rugby, 18 matches)

7 Michele LAMARO (Benetton Rugby, 37 matches) – cap

6 Sebastian NEGRI (Benetton Rugby, 54 matches)

5 Federico RUZZA (Benetton Rugby, 53 matches)

4 Niccolo CANNONE (Benetton Rugby, 40 matches)

3 Simone FERRARI (Benetton Rugby, 52 matches)

2 Giacomo NICOTERA (Benetton Rugby, 22 matches)

1 Danilo FISCHETTI (Zebra Parma, 40 matches)

16 Gianmarco LUCCHESI (Benetton Rugby, 21 matches)

17 SPANISH Mirko (Benetton Rugby, 4 matches)

18 Giosué ZILOCCHI (Benetton Rugby, 20 caps)

19 Andrea ZAMBONIN (Zebra Parma, 7 matches)

20 Ross VINCENT (Exeter, 3 matches)

21 Manuel ZULIANI (Benetton Rugby, 20 caps)

22 Martin PAGE-CLOCK (Lyon, 7 caps)

23 Leonardo MARIN (Benetton Rugby, 8 matches)