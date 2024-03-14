Love in the balance: the alleged farewell between Lavinia and Alessio shakes the Classic Throne of Men and Women, leaving the audience with bated breath.

In the world of the Classic Throne of Men and Women, the path of choice of some protagonists kept the audience in suspense. The last tronista to have chosen was Christian, who entered the broadcast in the autumn of last year. His choice, which took place in December 2023, surprised many, finally opting for Valentina. Subsequently, the situation focused on Brando, the young tronista with fascinating features. His choice was recorded on March 12, but will only air at a later time. Meanwhile, viewers have been left in suspense, eager to find out which of his suitors will win his heart.

The 22 year old from Treviso kept everyone in tension with his decision, preferring Raffaella to Beatriz. However, the episode in which he announced his choice has not yet been broadcast, so the audience will have to wait a few more weeks to find out the details of this exciting moment.

Brando’s place will be taken by Daniele, a professional from the fashion world. However, with the recent trend of Brando’s path, some viewers are already asking Maria De Filippi to give Beatriz, one of the great protagonists of this season, a second chance on the show, perhaps as a tronista.

All eyes are now on Ida Platano, the tronista who has aroused great interest among viewers. Although she has not yet officially announced her choice, there is a strong belief in the public that she is now close and that in the end she will point to Mario as the chosen one.

But recently the public’s attention has been captured by a new scoop: alleged rumors about the breakup between Lavinia and Alessio, a couple born during the last season of the program. It was April 2023 when the Roman model chose the suitor with whom she then began a beautiful love story. While the public anxiously awaits confirmation or denial on this news, the dynamics and possibilities of evolution of the relationships between the protagonists of the program continue to keep everyone in suspense.