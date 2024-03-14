Shell has relaxed its interim CO2 reduction target. The oil and gas group had previously said there would be a 20 percent decline in 2030 compared to 2016. However, in an updated version of its energy transition strategy published on Thursday, Shell writes of a reduction of 15-20 percent.

When reducing CO2 emissions, Shell focuses not on absolute reductions, but on the amount of emissions per unit of fuel sold, such as gas or petrol. The weakening of the 2030 target is mainly due to Shell’s focus on powering businesses rather than households. It’s less green.

Shell had previously planned to sell clean energy to individuals in the UK, Germany and the Netherlands, but changed course after the appointment of new CEO Wael Sawan. He expected less profit from this. In 2023, Shell made a profit of $28 billion.

By 2035, the reduction in CO2 emissions should still be 45 percent. Shell is also still talking about net-zero emissions by 2050. The company set this goal in 2016, shortly after the Paris climate agreement.

