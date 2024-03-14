loading…

South Korean Defense Minister Shin Won-sik ordered special forces to develop a plan to kill North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. Photo/KCNA via REUTERS

SEOUL – South Korean Defense Minister Shin Won-sik ordered special forces to develop a plan to kill North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and other high-ranking officials in Pyongyang.

He said the North Korean leader and his subordinates must be killed immediately if another war breaks out on the Korean peninsula.

Shin issued his order on Wednesday, asking the South Korean Army’s Special Warfare Command to make preparations to assassinate the North Korean leaders.

“If Kim Jong-un starts a war, as a key unit of the Korean Massive Punishment and Retaliation (KMPR), you must be the strongest special operations unit in the world to quickly eliminate the enemy leadership,” he said during a visit to a command unit southeast of Seoul in Incheon.

KMPR is South Korea’s defense doctrine of launching a debilitating counterattack in response to a North Korean attack.

It is part of Seoul’s “three-axis” system to prevent a new war with Pyongyang, which also includes preventing North Korean missile launches and shooting down missiles in flight.

Shin made his visit to the special forces command amid the ongoing Freedom Shield military exercises in South Korea with the US military.

Kim Jong-un called the joint military drills a rehearsal for an invasion of North Korea and a provocation for war.

The two Koreas have technically been at war for more than seven decades, after their 1950-1953 conflict ended in an armistice rather than a peace treaty.