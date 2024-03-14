Serious mourning in the Star Wars cast: the news of the actor’s death spread a few hours ago

Very sad news that broke the hearts of millions of fans, the famous Star Wars actor passed away forever at the age of 85. For a long time he had been battling some health conditions that were never disclosed.

Michael Culver died on February 27, but the news was only released on the web in the last few hours. The cause of death was not disclosed. However, fans were aware of some rumors about his health condition. The statement was published on social networks:

We are very sorry to confirm the appearance of our friend and client Michael Culver. It has been an honor to have represented Michael for the last ten years and brought him to some of the best Star Wars events in the UK and Europe. We miss.

The career of actor Michael Culver

Everyone remembers the actor for his starring role in the Star Wars saga Star Wars, episode V The Empire Strikes Back (1980). He played Captain Lorth Needa, commander of one of Darth Vader’s Imperial Star Destroyers. But not only that, the star has played roles in other well-known big screen films such as The Return of Sherlock Holmes, Secret Army and A Passage to India. He also appeared in the TV series Emmerdale Farm and Spooks.

His great work in the world of theater is also indelible in Scotland with the Dundee Repertory Theatre, in England with the Kiln Theater and in London with the West End theatre. Michael Culver moved away from the world of acting in the early 2000s, a choice made to engage in political activism.

News of his passing quickly spread across the web. There are many posts that have appeared on social media in the last few hours, published by his numerous fans who wanted to remember him for his incredible work.

