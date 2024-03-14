This weekend promises to be an extended period of rest for students, as both Friday, March 15 and Monday, March 18 will be free of classes, with the return to school activities scheduled for Tuesday the 19th. However, it is important Note that not all students will be able to enjoy the break on Friday.

For basic education students, including preschool, elementary school, and high school, Friday is designated as an “administrative discharge” day. During this time, teachers will focus on tasks related to academic management, such as grading their students.

On the other hand, high school and college students must attend regular classes, unless otherwise indicated by their respective institutions.

While it may seem daunting to some to have to attend school on Friday, it’s not all bad. Monday, March 18, will be a mandatory day of rest, in commemoration of the Birth of Benito Juárez. Although this holiday is officially established on March 21, it is moved to March 18 to create an extended weekend.

This break period gives students the opportunity to recharge, spend time with family and friends, or even immerse themselves in extracurricular activities or personal hobbies. Additionally, those who wish can take advantage of this free time to catch up on their studies or academic projects.

In short, although basic education students will spend Friday on administrative activities, the long weekend offers a break for most, with Monday dedicated to honoring the memory of Benito Juárez. This free time provides an invaluable opportunity to relax and rejuvenate before returning to the classrooms on Tuesday.

