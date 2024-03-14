Berra and Zehra, both 16, sit on a bench in the Hoog Catharijne shopping center in Utrecht with math books on their laps. It’s noon. No milkshake or juice in their hands like their peers passing by. Ramadan has begun and they are fasting. And this is quite doable, they say, but it is difficult at school when other students are eating.

The question was whether schools were taking measures to support students who were fasting, especially if they had to take tests or exams. X11 (VMBO and HAVO), Berra and Zehra’s school, set up a room for fasting students to sit there during breaks. They like it. Teachers also ask how the fast is going. And their classmates take this into account and don’t eat in front of them – if they think about it.

They think they can’t expect more. Tests and school exams will continue as normal. Ramadan lasts on average thirty days. “Due to this length of time, the school cannot be expected to reschedule the exams,” Berra said. During this period they also have tests that count towards the final exam.

Scientists from Erasmus University last year calculated that fasting during Ramadan affects school performance. Fasting students who took their final exams in 2018 and 2019 scored lower than other students.

This increased the likelihood that they would fail. The researchers looked at statistics from Cito and CBS, among others, for which they used the algorithm. They didn’t look at the results of individual students.

In 2018 and 2019, the final exams fell during the month of Ramadan. Muslim students do not fast or eat or drink between sunrise and sunset. They often sleep less than usual because they eat and pray at night. This time Ramadan comes earlier, but sometimes you have to take school exams and tests.

Practical exams in Barendrecht

A call to twenty secondary schools shows that schools do not adjust tests and exams. “This will disrupt planning too much,” says Marjon Schlüter from the Focus Vocational Academy in Barendrecht. The practical exams will begin on April 2 and will last for over a week. Many students and teachers of this school fast during Ramadan. She can imagine that students are less able to concentrate on an empty stomach. “Fortunately, exams don’t last all day.”

At Zuidwest College in The Hague, practical exams also begin during Ramadan. Assistant Principal Wendy Horne hopes students will be physically accustomed to fasting by then. In addition, there is so much practice that even fasting students will do well in exams, she expects.

As a public school, Zuidwest College celebrates all holidays, including Ramadan. Iftar (lunch to break the fast after sunset) is organized, employees receive Ramadan packages, and lessons are dedicated to the special month. Horn: “The word rituals is taking center stage this week. We discuss what rituals are part of Ramadan.”

At Carmel College in Gouda, all teachers and students know that Ramadan has begun, and partly thanks to philosophy teacher Frankie Brouwer. According to her, talking to students about life and religion is her profession, and this is what she likes most. Each class averages three to four Muslim students who fast frequently, so it’s important to pay attention to that, Brower says. She organizes iftar together with students.

A little leniency

Carmel College is also quite lenient. Last year, the sex education test took place during Ramadan. The students’ request was to take the test later so that fasting students would not have to delve into the subject at that time. At school everything was fine with this. Lessons continue as usual. “Everyone also takes physical education classes,” Brower says. “But the gym teacher keeps an eye on everything.”

Exams and tests will not be adjusted. “During Ramadan, you should do everything you normally do,” says Brower. – And also fast, if you want.

Our tests make up half of our final exam, say Ahmed (16) and Anass (15), who are in their final year of pre-vocational secondary education at Calvin College in Amsterdam. They are both fasting. “I have maths on Friday and Dutch next week. I would prefer the exams to be after Ramadan, I have stress and headaches,” says Ahmed. Anass: “Fortunately, I have exams in the morning, so I don’t even notice that I haven’t eaten. After several hours without food it becomes more difficult. I usually get hungry after 12 noon.” Ahmed: “Then we want to get home as quickly as possible.”

Sometimes they talk about this at school. It doesn’t really matter: since many teachers also fast, they are usually just as grumpy as she is. “We go all day without food,” says Ahmed. “So, in the evening you will eat a lot. Then I get tired of it again. Then I really have to study, but then I just fall asleep.”

Vale (15) is in the middle of his final year of study. He is also annoyed that his exams partly fall during Ramadan. “I’m worried about exams next week. Due to fasting, I have no energy, can think less and can’t concentrate. I don’t talk about this at school or with other students. I think I’ll get a little used to it in a few days.”

