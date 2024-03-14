“Diabetes and chronic non-communicable diseases truly represent the challenge for a nation like Italy, which has the advantage of having a particularly long-lived population. But we, in addition to hoping that Italians live longer, we would also like them to pass years in good health.” In the Peninsula “there are almost 4 million patients suffering from diabetes and many others are those who do not know they have it. It is a complex epidemiological picture, certainly due to incorrect lifestyles”, from diet to sedentary lifestyle. “We are fully committed to ensuring that attention towards correct lifestyles is brought to children from primary school and I believe that the most important action is to improve prevention”. It is one of the aspects that the Minister of Health Orazio Schillaci wanted to highlight when speaking at the General States on diabetes, underway in Monte Porzio Catone (Rome). “Investing in prevention – he underlined – means investing and not spending”.

“It’s really a paradigm that needs to be changed – added the minister – The money put into prevention is the best money spent, because it allows citizens to feel better in the meantime, and then it also allows health systems to save”. Diabetes and chronic non-communicable diseases are “a global priority worldwide that affects all health systems, and I must say unfortunately” that they are “constantly growing even in low- and middle-income nations. Yesterday I attended the first meeting online of the G20 Health, which this year will be held in Brazil, and there is great attention on everyone’s part, obviously, also on the diseases that are affecting the growth of health services in the countries with the greatest difficulties”.

“Any health system like ours – continued Schillaci – with a population that is continuously growing in terms of age, obviously cannot do without prevention. We immediately committed ourselves to promoting correct nutrition. I remember the Italian Mediterranean diet and then continuous physical activity. This truly serves everyone and serves the national health system. We must guarantee access to health services to people living with diabetes or who are at risk of diabetes, we must reduce the burden of this disease on the individual person, on family members, on the social context”.

“I would like to remind you that last September Italy adopted a law which provides for multi-year screening programs for celiac disease and type 1 diabetes aimed at the pediatric population – the minister finally reiterated – We are completing the decree to identify the methods operators, the professional figures and the population groups to be involved in the program. I conclude by reiterating how important it is to have an alliance between the scientific, medical, academic and institutional world and the political world”.

This, Schillaci comments, is “an essential synergy to provide the best and timely responses, in line with the growing and fair demand for patient health to which we cannot fail to respond in the best possible way. In particular that of diabetes which It certainly represents a symbolic disease for the coming years, to which we must pay particular attention.”