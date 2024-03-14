The new Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 has arrived at the dealership (here is the price of the bike)! The “Launch party” of this model is scheduled for this Saturday (March 16, 2023).

During the Launch Party it will be possible to touch the new Shotgun 650 and take a test ride. In the meantime, if you want to know how the bike goes, we invite you to read the article with our test.

Another festive occasion on Saturday 16 March, with the inaugurations of the Royal Enfield dealerships of:

Latina (Via Marconi) Vicenza (Via Cotorossi 30, Bolzano Vicentino) Palermo (Viale della Regione Siciliana Nord Ovest)

For more information on the Launc Party you can visit the dedicated Facebook page, contact your Royal Enfield dealership or search for the event closest to you by selecting the date of 16 March 2023 in the Club RCE events calendar.