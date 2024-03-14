Santa Marinella, March 14, 2024 – The Municipal Council of Santa Marinella has approved, with immediate effect, the regulations for the use of anti-aggression sprays supplied to the local police.

“This measure aims to combat and reduce the phenomena of possible aggression and widespread illegality,” said Mayor Pietro Tidei, “given that the local police are constantly busy in the area, carrying out surveillance and control tasks that in some cases could lead to aggression or impoliteness.”

“In these marginal contexts, local police officers may find themselves in situations of danger to themselves or others that do not always justify the use of supplied weapons according to the criteria established by current legislation; However, in such cases, the operator must perform the duties of his job and therefore repel violence or overcome active resistance without being able to use the supplied weapon.”

“For this reason, we felt it necessary to provide local police officers with a self-defense tool,” the mayor added, “given that anti-aggression sprays are obviously not classified as weapons, but can allow the local police operator to effectively defend himself. in situations where the use of firearms would be illegal.”

“With this act,” the mayor concluded, “we instruct Commander Dr. Keti Marinangeli to quickly adopt all acts necessary to implement the provisions of the rules so that local police officers can be equipped with an anti-aggression spray based on Oleresin Capsicum in the shortest possible time.”

For the record and for the protection of those under investigation, we would like to remind you that an indictment is not equivalent to a conviction, that evidence is collected in court and that the Italian judicial system still has three levels of sentencing.

Ruetir is in GOOGLE NEWS. To stay up to date with our news, click on this link and select the star in the upper right corner to go to the source.