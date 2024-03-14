This Thursday morning a riot was reported in the dormitories of the La Pila Prison in San Luis Potosí, which also caused a fire.

According to the first reports, it appears that the riot began in bedrooms 4 and 5, while it is claimed that the riot extends to bedrooms 1, 2 and 3.

Likewise, they report that there are firearm detonations at the scene, with no confirmed injuries so far.

Images of the strong fire that occurred in the penitentiary center have been shared on social networks, which can be seen from a distance by those passing through the area.

