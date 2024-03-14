Vice President of Lukoil found dead

The vice president of Russian oil giant Lukoil has died “suddenly.” He is only the latest in a series of top managers in the Russian energy sector who died under unclear circumstances. Vitaly Robertus, as the manager is known, was found dead at the age of 54, five months after the death of Lukoil chairman Vladimir Nekrasov, who fell victim to heart failure at the age of 66.

The news of Robertus’ death was published by Sky News and resumed in Italy by Ansa. Lukoil, according to its website, is one of the largest publicly traded and “vertically integrated” oil and gas companies in the world, accounting for approximately 2% of global oil production and approximately 1% of proven hydrocarbon reserves.

The sudden death of top managers is not a rare event at Lukoil. In May 2022, Alexander Subbotin was found dead, and in September of the same year, state media reported that President Ravil Maganov died after falling from a hospital window in Moscow.