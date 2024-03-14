Russia could reduce the production volume of its refineries in 2024 due to attacks by Ukrainian drones against several oil facilities in Russian territory, declared this Thursday the Deputy Minister of Energy of the largest country in the world, Pavel Sorokin.

“The situation is stable, but primary production of refined hydrocarbons is going to be lower. It is a fact, but it is not something critical, since it means that crude oil exports will be higher,” he commented during a ministerial meeting, quoted by the Russian agency TASS.

The deputy minister thus commented on the Ukrainian attacks that have intensified in recent weeks against Russian refineries.

Previously, the head of Energy, Nikolai Shulginov, assured that Russia had reduced oil processing by 7% since the beginning of the year but pointed out that, despite this, it will maintain its production at the same level as 2023, which ended with 275 million tons.

In recent days, Ukrainian drones attacked two refineries in the Russian regions of Nizhny Novgorod and Ryazan, as well as the facilities of a hydrocarbon producing company in the Rostov region.

For months, Ukraine has been attacking the Russian rear with drone and missile attacks, in order to hinder the supply of Russian troops fighting in the south and east of the country.

