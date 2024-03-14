In an unexpected turn within the Venezuelan political landscape, Rosinés Chávez Rodríguez, recognized for being the daughter of former president Hugo Chávez, has been appointed as the new president of the National Parks Institute of Venezuela (Inparques). This decision, made by the Nicolás Maduro regime, has raised various opinions and generated debate in the Caribbean country.

Who is Rosinés Chávez Rodríguez?

Rosinés Chávez Rodríguez, known for her family connection with Hugo Chávez, was born on November 2, 1997 in Barinas, Venezuela. She is the youngest daughter of the late former president and his second wife, Marisabel Rodríguez. Over the years, Ella Rosinés has maintained a relatively low profile compared to other members of her family, although she has been present at some public events and has actively participated on social media, where she has a considerable audience. .

What is Inparques and what is it for?

Inparques, the National Parks Institute of Venezuela, is an entity attached to the Ministry of Popular Power for Ecosocialism, in charge of the management, administration and preservation of the country’s protected natural areas. Its main mission is to conserve biodiversity, promote ecotourism and guarantee the enjoyment of natural spaces by the Venezuelan population.

Why did you choose Rosinés Chávez as president of Inparques?

The appointment of Rosinés Chávez as president of Inparques has caused various speculations and questions about the reasons behind this decision. Although her experience and professional career are not widely known, her family relationship with Hugo Chávez and her loyalty to Chavismo could have influenced her appointment.

This situation has led to criticism from opposition sectors and civil society, who question Rosinés’ suitability to occupy a position of such importance in an institution dedicated to environmental protection.

How many children did Hugo Chávez have?

Hugo Chávez, the late former president of Venezuela, had a total of five recognized children. In addition to Rosinés Chávez, the result of his relationship with Marisabel Rodríguez, Chávez conceived four more: Rosa Virginia, María Gabriela, Hugo Rafael and Jorge Alejandro, the latter the product of an extramarital relationship.

This appointment has raised questions about the suitability of Rosinés Chávez to hold a position of this nature and has once again revealed the influence of Chavismo on political and administrative decisions in Venezuela. The lack of transparency in the selection process and the absence of a prominent professional profile in the environmental field have fueled the controversy surrounding this designation.

Chávez assumed command of the Executive Branch and 25 years later Venezuela is still controlled by Chavismo. Photo: AFP