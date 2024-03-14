Rome, March 14, 2024 – Fatal accident in Rome on Via dei Due Ponti: yesterday a scooter collided with a truck. The driver of the scooter, a 22-year-old guy, died on the spot. The driver of the truck, who stopped immediately after the impact, was taken to the hospital for alcohol and drug testing.

Agents from the XV Cassian Local Police Group were on site to conduct the investigation. The White Helmets are conducting an investigation to restore the dynamics of the incident. Extra patrols stepped in to help with road closures. (Source: Ansa)

