Rome, March 14, 2024 – Yesterday evening, the carabinieri of the Rome San Lorenzo station brutally arrested a 21-year-old Roman, already known to the police, seriously suspected of possessing drugs with intent to distribute.

In this case, in Largo Passamonti, the carabinieri at the checkpoint ordered the car driven by the 21-year-old to stop, and during the identification phase he began to become nervous. This raised suspicions among the Carabinieri who decided to investigate further and it was discovered that the 21-year-old man was driving the car without a driver’s license, as he had never obtained one and, in addition, the car did not have insurance coverage, so the young man was fined for alleged violations Traffic rules

A subsequent search of the vehicles also allowed the military to find and confiscate 2 wrappers of hashish, approximately 50 grams of marijuana, packaging material, 12 disposable e-cigarettes, THC content exceeding legal limits, 250 euros considered to be proceeds from previous drug trafficking activities. , as well as a wallet with personal documents that were registered to another person and were stolen.

For this reason, the 21-year-old was arrested and taken to classrooms in Piazza Clodio, where the Rome court confirmed the arrest and ordered him to report to the barracks.

For the record and for the protection of those under investigation, we would like to remind you that an indictment is not equivalent to a conviction, that evidence is collected in court and that the Italian judicial system still has three levels of sentencing.

