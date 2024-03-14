World

14 Mar 2024 | 15:11 h

The former mayor of Bucaramanga, Rodolfo Hernández, confirmed during the hearing for the Vitalogic case that the cancer he suffers from is in the terminal stage.

Join the La República WhatsApp channelDiscover the cheapest country to live in South America in 2024: it surpassed Peru and BrazilThe only town in Latin America considered among the most beautiful in the world, according to the 2024 ranking

Rodolfo Hernández, former candidate for the presidency of Colombia, confessed that the cancer that was detected a few months ago evolved to the terminal stage. During the judicial process he faces for the garbage scandal at the El Carrasco landfill, known as the Vitalogic case, the politician burst into tears and confessed the seriousness of his health. Therefore, the judge decided to suspend the hearing immediately.

We will expand shortly

ABOUT THE AUTHOR:

Bachelor in Social Communication from the Universidad Nacional Mayor de San Marcos, with interest in cultural issues, audiovisual narrative and politics. Literature and music.